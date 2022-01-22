The Sandalwood have been dreaming to see the Rajkumars – Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar – in a film. Unfortunately, their dream shattered following the untimely death of Puneeth.

However, there is now an attempt to showcase the trio in a film. They will see together in Appu's last film James. The elder brothers of the late Power Star will be seen in guest appearances.

Trio in James

"Fortunately, director Chethan Kumar had space to bring together all three in the film. The special portions will be shot and merged with the film. The two elder brothers participated in a shoot on Friday in Bengaluru," Indian Express quoted the team members as saying.

However, the makers are undecided on whether on not to retain the voice of Puneeth for his character during the shooting. The team is trying to retain his voice by doing away external noise using technology.

Earlier, Shivaraj Kumar had said that he would lend his voice for Puneeth Rajkumar's character.

Chethan Kumar had earlier said that the post-production works are progressing at a brisk pace and the makers are planning to release the movie on 17 March on the occasion of Appu's birthday.

James Release Date

Sources say that if the situation is favourable for release the makers might release on the said date. "They should delay the release if there is Covid-19 restrictions on theatre occupancy at that time as the movie has the potential to do excellent business and fans will be eager to see Puneeth Rajkumar on one-time last time on the silver screen," an industry insider opined.

Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest on October 29. His untimely death came as a shock to people across the country. The Karnataka government has announced that he will be conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously.