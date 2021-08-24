Chennai police have arrested two persons in connection with a cheating case in which actor Arya was facing allegations of doping a German-based Sri Lankan woman. Thus giving a relief to the actor.

As per the reports, Mohammed Armaan and Mohammed Hussaini from Pulianthope in Chennai have been arrested by the cops for impersonating Arya to cheat the Sri Lankan woman. Actor Arya has taken to Twitter to express happiness after going through a lot of mental stress due to the cheating case which he was never part of.

He tweeted, "I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_ Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me. [sic]"

"After inquiring Arya, we arrived at the conclusion that someone had impersonated him and swindled money from the woman. Then we tracked the suspects and finally arrested them," The Times of India quotes cybercrime wing police as saying.

What is the Case All About?

Sri Lankan woman Vidja filed a complaint against Arya earlier accusing Arya of cheating her Rs 70 lakh and promised her to tie the knot. She had shared the conversations of her chat with the Arya's impersonator on WhatsApp.

She claimed that they were in love for some years now. When Arya tied the knot to Sayyeshaa, the impersonator convinced the victim that he would divorce her after the actress' family settles his loan.

Later, the actor had appeared before the cops and took part in the interrogation.

On the work front, Arya is basking in the success of Sarpatta Parambarai which was out on Amazon Prime in July. He played the role of a Dalit and a boxer in the flick. His performance won rave reviews in the movie, written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

Arya's Movies

He will be next seen in Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 which has Andrea Jeremiah, Raashi Khanna and Sakshi Agarwal in the female leads. Apart from this flick, the 40-year-old actor will be seen in Enemy in which he co-stars alongside Vishal Krishna.