Off late, we have been witnessing a lot of boycott trends. From songs to films to people or even advertisement, the list is endless. It seems it has become a habit for netizens to boycott everything that they see on Twitter.

And today, we came across a trend on Twitter that says #ShameOnVijaySethupathi along with #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi where people are seen boycotting actor Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film.

Wonder why netizens are unanimously trending boycott Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi.

Vijay to play Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in upcoming biopic '800'

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play the role of Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic, titled 800. The reason why the film is named such because Murali retired from international cricket after taking 800 test wickets, thus ending his 18-year-long sporting career in 2010.

About the biopic '800'

The motion poster was launched during the Dream11 Indian Premier League encounter between Chennai and Hyderabad, with whom the Sri Lankan is associated with a bowling coach. The teaser features clash that Murali witnessed as a child, apart from being part of the team attacked by a group of terrorists in Pakistan, the controversies of his suspect action and success.

The title is derived from 800 Test wickets, which he ended with, the most by any bowler in Tests. The film is directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. The upcoming biopic will focus on various facets of the bowler's life which will make an interesting watch for his fans. The makers recently unveiled the motion poster of 800.

MURALIDARAN BIOPIC... Motion poster of #MuralidaranBiopic... Titled #800TheMovie... Stars #VijaySethupathi as cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran... Directed by #MSSripathy... Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. pic.twitter.com/9RuAeCK7BB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2020

Netizens trend 'Shame on Vijay Sethupathi'

Moments after the motion poster of the film was unveiled, 'Shame on Vijay Sethupathi' trend started on Twitter. Netizens were displeased with Vijay Sethupathi for backing a film on Muralitharan.

A certain section of netizens is upset with 800 the movie, its makers, and lead actor Vijay. As per Twitter, the Sri Lankan government, which is a majority of native Sinhalese people, has been historically oppressing the Tamils in their country. Netizens believe that it is unfair on the part of Vijay to portray the cricketer who represents the nation which practices discrimination based on ethnicity.

The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom — தமிழி (@southindiann) October 13, 2020

#TamilGenocide#Murali is part of the genocide gang.



Do you want be part of the gang too Mr. @VijaySethuOffl



Please stop?? https://t.co/2ib82teix7 — Sabaji⏺ (@SabaTS2) October 9, 2020

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi #BoycottVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_Vjsethupathi

Dear Vijay Sethpathi, we respected u, we celebrated ur every success, we cared for u, but in return U DID SPIT ON OUR FACE, we will remember this, forever. https://t.co/Vl0K4GO5iv — Sasi Kumar (@SasiHuman) October 14, 2020

We will ensure that you won’t have any future in Tamil cinema!!!



#Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi — ஆர்த்திக் தமிழன்ᴺᵀᴷ (@tamilanntk) October 13, 2020

Netizens have dug a 48-year-old's statement allegedly denying the 'genocide' of Tamils in the clashes that ended with the government's victory in 2009, Muralitharan had then faced flak for his statement and for expressing his support to the ruling Rajapaksa family. Some expressed anger about a Tamil actor wearing the Sri Lankan flag on his jersey.

However, some defended the controversy and that all Sri Lankans were not against Tamils.

Comments galore

Forget & forgive people and move forward..!! My ass..!! This guy doesn't have a spine..!! @VijaySethuOffl u will regret acting hia movie..!! #ShameOnVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/BuVp2eEssQ — karthick keyan (@karthic99761680) October 13, 2020

Vijay's previous film also drew flak

This was not the first time that Vijay Sethupathi drew flak, as previously he had received similar responses when the film had been announced with him in the lead.

His film '96' landed onto story theft controversy. However, everything ended when the film was released.