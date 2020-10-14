It seems 2020 has a lot of surprises in store for Kollywood stars. There are reports that Tamil stars Dhanush and Vijayakanth have received bomb threats at their residence in Chennai.

Bomb threat hoax

As per the reports, the police found it to be a hoax, and the police control room had received two anonymous calls, informing them of bombs being placed inside Dhanush's Abhiramapuram house in Chennai and Vijayakanth's house in Virugambakkam.

Police are now trying to track the caller who made the call and investigations are on to know who really made the call.

After the search operations, the police found that the same person made both these calls. Reportedly, the person escaped from the police. Soon, they will be arresting him for causing inconvenience.

For the past couple of months, bomb threats to actors in Kollywood have increased. On July 18, the police conducted a search operation after receiving a call from an anonymous person about the presence of a bomb in actor Ajith's house in Injambakkam.

Rajinikanth finically helped mentally challenged minor boy after he issued a hoax bomb threat.

A couple of months back, a mentally challenged minor boy issued a hoax bomb threat to Rajinikanth's residence. After knowing about the minor boy's condition, Rajinikanth offered to help the family financially, and he also promised to help with the boy's educational expenses.

On the work front, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj. The gangster flick that was wrapped up before lockdown. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. His next flick is reported to be with Karthik Naren and is yet to be rolled out. If sources are to be believed, Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the protagonist. However, the makers are yet to announce the complete list of cast and crew.