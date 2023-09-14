Sara Tendulkar was recently spotted on a dinner outing with mother Anjali Tendulkar. The two ladies looked flawless as the captured them heading towards their car. Both, Anjali and Sara posed for the paps and dazzled them with their infectious smiles. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the picture and video. Let's take a look at some of them.

Hilarious reactions

"Shubhman :- kisne photo liya uska," wrote one user. "Shubman's future with and mil," another user commented. "Like mother like daughter.. simply gorgeous," one more social media user commented. "Relax boys wo shubham gill ki gf hai," another social media user wrote. "This Sara or Sara Khan?" a social media user questioned. "Happy because India won," was one more of the comments on the video. "Aaj sara desh khus hai," an Instagram user commented.

Shubhman - Sara dating rumours

"Gorgeous," "beauties" were some more comments on their video. For those who came in late, Sara Tendulkar was once rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. The two often used to shower each other with comments on social media and hype up one another. What went wrong between them remains unknown but soon after that, Gill was linked to Sara Ali Khan. The two were even spotted together in an aircraft and even at a hotel.

On a talk show with Sonam Bajwa, Shubman had hinted at dating Sara Ali Khan. When Sonam asked him to name the fittest actress in Bollywood, Gill took Sara's name. When Sonam further asked, "Are you dating Sara?" He replied, "Maybe." Well, this didn't end there. When Sonam further quizzed him in Punjabi, "Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth)." Shubman said, "Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not."