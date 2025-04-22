In a tragic news, Shubhangi Atre's husband, Piyush Poorey has has passed away. Piyush Poorey went to his heavenly abode about battling liver cirrhosis for a long time. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress has sought privacy at this time of grief. She has added that she will speak about it in a few days.

Shubhangi - Piyush separation

Shubhangi and Piyush had tied the knot in 2003 in Indore. The two remained married for over two decades before parting ways earlier this year. The two have a daughter who was born two years after their wedding in 2005. As per reports, Shubhangi and Piyush were not in talking terms as their separation wasn't on a good note. However, she is grief-striken by his death.

Shubhangi reacts

The talented actress has sought privacy. "Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this," she reportedly said.

Coping with the news

"Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she is mourning. She has resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) on Sunday," a TOI report stated.

Giving marriage a second chance

A TOI report had once stated how the couple wanted to give their marriage a second chance and even tried to make it work but to no avail. The two then understood that it wasn't possible for them to be together. However, for the sake of their daughter, Piyush and Shubhangi started living separately without getting divorced. However, they went ahead with the legal formalities earlier this year and legally parted ways.