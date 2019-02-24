Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre, who has earlier worked with late film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya for the television show Do Hanson Ka Joda expressed grief at his demise. She said that she would never forget the late producer.

"The news about departure of Raj Kumar Sir has upset me, will never forget him. He was one of my pillars of motivation. He used to reffer me as his daughter and always used to appreciate me for my Hindi speaking skills. He actually got impressed by me one day when he asked me to read one of his personal letters and while reading I pronounced six exactly how it should be in Hindi. He said me majority of the Hindi speakers fail to do so," she said in a statement.

"I still remember on set how he used to inspire me with his words exactly like my father does. He told me that the only way to success in life is to be a good human being first. Being down to earth and kind hearted gets you all and everything in life. His piece of knowledge helps me even today," Shubhangi added,