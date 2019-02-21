Rajkumar Barjatya, father of film director and producer, Sooraj Barjatya, passed away on Thursday morning. A well-known and respected name in the industry, Rajkumar Barjatya, was known for directing and producing a number of hit Bollywood films for the last five decades.

Taking to Twitter, Film critic and trade analyst, Komal Nahta, shared the shocking news. "Terribly shocking news. Shri RajKumarBarjatya passed away some minutes back at RelianceHurkissondas Hospital. Can't believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he's gone!" (sic) Nahta tweeted.

Their production house, Rajshri Productions, is known for making large-scale, entertaining and family films. Film exhibitor and analyst, Akshay Rathi, also took to Twitter to express shock and grief. "Deeply shocked & sad to hear about the demise of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya this morning. Rajbabu was one of the strongest pillars of Rajshri Prods & extremely passionate about the films & shows he worked on. Will miss the amazing conversations I have with him when I visit @rajshri." (sic)

Rajkumar Barjatya will always be remembered for producing Bollywood's legendary films like – Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Saaransh, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Vivaah, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and many more. With their latest film made under their banner, Hum Chaar, their production house aimed to send a strong message of family values and ethics through the perspective of youngsters.

Rajkumar Barjatya's contribution in shaping up the Indian film industry and making us believe in larger-than-life characters will always be remembered.