A few months after his death, Shubhangi Atre has opened up about her ex-husband's untimely death. Shubhangi and Piyush Poorey parted ways after 19 years of marriage. It was in April this year that Piyush passed away after battling liver cirrhosis for a long time. Shubhangi chose to not speak about it back then but was devastated by the news.

Shubhangi gets emotional

Now, in an interaction with Viral Bhayani's team, the 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' actress spoke about his death. Trying to hold back tears, Atre said, "It was very unfortunate." She added that it was his alcohol addiction that claimed his life. She also added that she knew it would happen just not this early.

"Doctors had told him long ago that if he didn't change his lifestyle, this might happen. So, I knew that it might happen, but I had no idea that it would happen so early," she said. Shubhangi further said that she wants to remember him for the good memories they had together and seeks his blessings from up there.

Remembers him

"I want to remember him for all the good things. I loved him, and I might never forget about that," she shared. "I want to remember Piyush in good memories, and even today I say, keep blessing Ashi (their daughter). Keep guiding both of us, and that's it," she concluded.

Shubhangi and Piyush had tied the knot in 2003 in Indore. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2005. Shubhangi and Piyush ended their marriage on a bitter note and had been staying separately even before official separation. "Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this," the actress had said after his death.