Shubhangi Atre has parted ways with husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. The couple had been living separately for a month. The two felt that they couldn't work on their differences and eventually decided to part ways to focus of their happiness and careers. Piyush is into digital marketing. The two have a daughter.

The reason

"We eventually realised that we couldn't resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers. It's still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it's bound to affect you mentally and emotionally," she told ETimes.

Moving on...

"I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson," Atre went on to add. She also revealed that the estranged couple will remain cordial and continue to do so for their daughter. She also added that her daughter deserves love from both her father and the mother; and that Piyush visits her every Sunday.

Their daughter is now 18 years old. Shubhangi has worked in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar.