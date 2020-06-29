A few weeks after the Maharashtra Government allowed the shoots of films, TV shows and web series to resume adhering to the new guidelines and maintaining social distancing on the sets, various production houses have now commenced shooting. The team of popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! too is back on sets and will soon entertain its ardent viewers with fresh episodes.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, Shubhangi Atre, who plays the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi on the comedy show, spoke at length about how she feels to be back on the sets after a long gap and the COVID-19 safety measures implemented by the team.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How do you feel about getting back on sets? Excited or nervous?

Seriously, it was both. But I'm happier now that we resumed our shoot yesterday. It was completely a fresh feeling as an actor I was missing the light, camera, action. I feel winning a war. Before the shoot, I was confused but prepared like how it is going to be, who all will be there. I was filled with so many questions like a student feel day before his exams.

Do you think it was a wise decision by the government to allow resuming shoots?

Actually yes. It was important to resume a normal life. Time is moving on and it was the question of bread and butter for many people. Hence, the risk was important to resume work. Now we need to be supportive and follow rules and regulations. At last we need to win Covid.

How do you and team plan to take safety measures?

We are fewer people on set. We are tested before entering the sets.. We do makeup ourselves. We are trying to follow mostly everything. Sanitisers, cleanliness and social distancing mostly everything as per the Government rules.

What new does your show has to offer to its viewers after a three months long gap?

I think my fans are already excited to see me on the screen back.. no doubt. By taking risk we are back to make people laugh and more of entertainment. After so much of negativity, there was a need of laughter, freshness and new sunshine.

Tell us how did you spend your quarantine days.

It was good. Much of exploring in cooking, spending time with family, which is difficult during working days, and yes enjoying my passion to the most.