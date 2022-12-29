Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Ishwar Thakur has revealed that he is facing massive financial crisis. The FIR actor has revealed that this comes amid him suffering from renal failure and other kidney issues. He has revealed that he is not even able to buy diapers for himself or for his mother and are thus forced to use newspapers.

Thakur's saddening plight

Thakur told Aajtak that he doesn't have money to buy diapers and is thus, using newspapers. He also said that he is unable to get treated by good doctors due to lack of money. He also revealed that since his legs have swollen, he is unable to control his urine and thus using newspapers. He also made the shocking claim that he was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment earlier but has now stopped it despite being critical.

Facing monetary issues

Ishwar Thakur also told the channel that he feels death would have been better for him at this stage but he can't leave his ailing mother alone and is thus fighting.

Ishwar also opened up about his family history of facing health issues and monetary woes. He revealed that while his mother has been bedridden since covid outbreak, his brother was shifted to an ashram for suffering from schizophrenia. He revealed that while his colleagues have helped him every now and then, he is still facing monetary woes.