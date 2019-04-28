Actress Shruti Haasan is set to come back to Kollywood after breaking up with her boyfriend Michael Corsale. She would soon start shooting for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil film Laabam.

Shruti Haasan was staying away from Kollywood for almost for two years, as she had spending time with British theatre actor Michael Corsale. But he surprised everyone by announcing his break up with her. He tweeted "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have...[sic]."

Post this, several speculations were made about Shruti Haasan, who gave interviews to couple media house to clear the air. The actress did not talk about her split from Michael Corsale in these interviews. But she confirmed that she has signed Laabam and she will start shooting for this film, which is directed SP Jananathan. She also said that Vijay Sethupathi is her most favourite actor after Irrfan Khan.

"He's my most favourite actor after Irrfan Khan. I love the way he brings an element of humanness to his characters and he makes everything look so easy. Besides, I really like SP Jananathan's approach to his work. He's quite modern in his thought, but rooted in his approach. I have been in talks for this film for a while now, and I'm glad it's finally happening," Shruti Haasan told in an interview to The News Minute.

Shruti Haasan, who spent a lot of time in London, UK, was busy look at a lucrative career in the international music. She denied that she had taken a long break from the film industry. She says that the actual break was only for less than three months and that was to recoup and restructure herself.

"I didn't go anywhere. Yes, I did not take up Tamil films in the last two years, but I did two Hindi films in the meantime, one of which was Behen Hogi Teri, and Katamarayudu in Telugu. I've always tried to spread my work across industries and yes, I admit it could look like a long break," Shruti Haasan told in an interview to Times of India.