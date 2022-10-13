Shruti Haasan is known for her unconvetional beauty and superb acting chops. She might not have had a great success in Bollywood but there is no dearth in her fan following. Shruti has made a place for herself in the southern film industry with her back-to-back hit films. The diva recently opened up about going under the knife.

Why she went under the knife

Haasan spoke about suffering from a deviated septum. She revealed that her nose was broken and it hurt her. She further said that if it made her face prettier, she doesn't understand why she wouldn't get it done.

"I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she's just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it's my face, why wouldn't I? It was that simple," Shruti reportedly told Hauterrfly.

No justifications

The Salaar actor went on to say that she doesn't feel the need to justify her decision of going under the knife. She said she doesn't recommend it but doesn't condone it either.

"I don't feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, 'Did you get fillers?' Yeah. I did. 'And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?' Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It's my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don't want to, I don't condone it," Haasan added.