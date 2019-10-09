Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, had been in news for her break-up with her London-based boyfriend Michael Corsale who had announced their split on social media. And for the very first time, the actress has opened up about her bitter separation from her boyfriend who she dated for almost two years.

When host Lakshmi Manchu quizzed Shruti about her relationships and her opinion about love and relation during the beginning of her acting career, she told her that she had been in love only once in her lifetime and went on to spill some beans about her love life.

"I was the cool type. I was very innocent, and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person, that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me," Shruti Haasan said.

Speaking about how she perceives heartbreaks and if she had been able to overcome them, Shruti further said, "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets, it was overall a good experience for me. I have learnt a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."

"It's not a romantic cinema love, we know we are in cinema. Honestly, it's between two people who grow together for each other. World is full of judgement, so we should be able to understand and communicate with each other", she added.

And when Lakshmi asked Shruti about the king-life qualities that she looks in her ideal match, she replied, "Honesty, sense of humor, clean, no smelly."