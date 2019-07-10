Time and again, Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, has been at the receiving end of criticism, be it for her acting chops or physical appearance. The 33-year-old said that she has managed to overcome the criticial phase in her life but at that point, she was deeply hurt by the negative comments against her.

"Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say 'oh she is getting married', 'she has become fat', all of this. At that point, it really hurts, because I knew I had health issues. I knew that I have never ever taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to really be me," Shruti Haasan was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Shruti was recently in the news for her break-up with her London-based boyfriend Michael Corsale who had announced their split on social media. The actress has also been away from Bollywood for a while now. She was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao.

When Shruti was asked about the reason behind her absence from the industry, she said that she is currently focused on doing films down South and would slowly tap into Bollywood.

"The reality is that right now, I have taken a break for a year. Maybe I will slowly tap into Bollywood, because right now I am doing other things. Currently, I am focused on the films that I am doing in Tamil and Telugu, and music. If something interesting comes up in Bollywood, then I will definitely do it," Shruti said.

She had recently confirmed that she has signed Laabam and she will start shooting for the film, which will be directed by SP Jananathan.