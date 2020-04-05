Actress Shriya Saran has made a shocking confession on the reason for marrying Russian restauranter Andrei Koscheev. She nominated Allu Arjun, Arya, Jayam Ravi, and some other celebs to help their wives with the dishes.

Shriya Saran is one of the popular actors down south. She has been linked with several co-stars, but none of them came true. The reason is that the actress had been secretly dating Russian restauranter Andrei Koscheev. She entered wedlock with him in an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai in March 2018. The couple later had a grand celebration in Udaipur.

Post her wedding, Shriya Saran is settled in Barcelona and leading a happy life with Andrei Koscheev. The actress is very active on social media and often keeps updated her fans about the happenings in her life. She recently took to her Instagram account to reveal the reason for her with her boyfriend in a humorous way.

Shriya Saran released a video featuring her with her husband Andrei Koscheev and captioned it with, "Bartan saaf karo.... So I nominate @therahulaggarwal @rahullings @atulkasbekar @ashishchowdhryofficial @anishchanana @satyasees @aarti.ravi @alluarjunonline @najafkhan1 @neerjasaran @sshauryaa23 @aryaoffl."

In the video, Andrei Koscheev is seen doing the dishes, while Shriya Saran narrates the reason for her wedding. Her Instagram video features her saying, "You know why I married my husband? Because I hate doing the dishes. So let's challenge all the married men to help their beautiful wives in these tough times. I nominate some of my friends. You guys can also do the same. Here is my husband working (kisses him)."

Shriya Saran has played the female leads in over 50 movies and made guest appearances in around 20 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. She was last seen in NTR: Kathanayakudu. She now has five projects like Sab Kushal Mangal, Naragasooran, Sandakkari, Tadka and an Untitled film in her kitty.