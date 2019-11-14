Shriya Saran is back once again in a bikini-clad avatar. The actress has now shared a video of her in two-piece while she flips her hair in the pool and her mother records the clip.

"No filter. Pure bliss. Ocean infinity pool. Mom's photography. [sic]" she shared the video on Instagram. Currently, she is enjoying her time out from work with mother in Thiruvananthapuram. Her video has gone viral. Her post has got close to four lakh likes even as 100s of comments pouring in on her timeline.

Shriya Saran is frequently posting pictures of her in bikinis and on some occasions she was subjected to slut-shamming, but is having zero impact on her as the actress continues to post what she loves to share with her followers on social media.

The actress has returned to India for two weeks. Last week, she had gone to a popular market in Mumbai. "Russian at Chor Bazaar. Can't believe I went there for the first time with this monkey. Thank you @dhrutidave for introducing us to this madness. [sic]" the Sivaji actress had caption a photo of her with hubby.

On the professional front, Shriya Saran has turned choosey after getting married to Russian Andrei Koscheev. She has two films in her kitty. Karthick Naren's Naragasooran, which has Arvind Swami in the lead, and Hindi film Tadka are the films in which she has worked.

There are rumours that she might be pairing up with Venkatesh in the Telugu remake of Tamil hit movie Asuran.