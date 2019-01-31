Shriya Saran back in the news again. The actress has donned a two-piece bikini for a magazine shoot and the photo of which has now gone viral.

She has sported bikini for the JFW calendar 2019. She shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "When you have a friend like @soondah_wamu who takes fab pics , @chaitanyarao_official who styles you and @jfwmagazine you get a fab pic. [sic]"

The sensuous look of the actress has met with overwhelming response from her fans as the picture has garnered over 1.5 likes. Photographer Sunder Ramu captured her beauty in his lens.

A few weeks ago, Shriya Saran had sported a bikini photo of her with a transparent cover up and posted it on her Instagram account. It was widely believed that the photo might be taken during a holiday.

Coming to the calendar, Andrea has gone topless for the shoot which became the talk of the town recently. Aishwarya Rajesh, Taapsee Pannu, Raiza Wilson and Regina Cassandra are part of the shoot.

However, this is not the first time where Shriya Saran has posted her pictures of in swimwears. On numerous occasions, she has revealed her curvaceous figure on social media sites. A collage of her pictures can be seen below:

On the professional front, Shriya Saran, who tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev, was recently seen in Telugu movie NTR: Kathanayakudu. Arvind Swamy-starrer Prakash Raj's Hindi movie Tadka.