Shriya Saran, who tied the knot with Russian Andrei Koscheev in March, is back with her Hindi movie Phamous. The first glimpses of her character have been revealed in the trailer, which has hit the internet on Friday, April 26.

Shriya Saran plays the role of Jimmy Sheirgill's wife in Phamous. The clip projects various shades of her character. From an innocent girl, who is married to a humble man, to a petrified woman, the clip throws light at various moods of the Sivaji actress.

The trailer is packed with action and violence. In fact, gunshots can be heard just a few seconds into the trailer. Phamous is about four men, who have different paths and are connected to the main story in some ways.

In short, it is about men who are in search of power, love, lust and justice.

Apart from Shriya Saran and Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahie Gill are playing pivotal roles in Phamous, which is set in Chambal.

The Karan Lalit Butani-directorial movie is slated to release on June 1st, 2018.

Coming back to Shriya Saran, the actress is also working on Arvind Swami-starrer Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. She is also part of Tadka, the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit film Salt N' Pepper and Telugu movie Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, which has Nara Rohit in the male lead.