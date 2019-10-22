Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Asuran is declared a 'hit' at the box office by the end of its third weekend at the Chennai box office. For the third consecutive week, the Tamil flick has occupied the top position in the collection centres across the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its third weekend, Asuran has grossed Rs 94.23 lakh from 228 shows at the Chennai box office. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 6.38 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The collection of the movie has remained steady in the three weeks. However, the business of Asuran is expected to take toll this week with the release of Vijay's Bigil on 25 October. The Atlee Kumar-directorial is releasing big in Tamil Nadu.

Further, Karthi's Kaithi is also hitting the screens on the same day. Single screens along with multiplexes are expected to divide majority of its screens between these two films in Tamil Nadu with Vijay's film being given the first preference.

Also the release of Akshay Kumar's Bollywood film Housefull 4 and a few other films from other languages will make matters worse for Asuran despite doing so well at the box office for three weeks.

Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai is in the second place by raking in Rs 28.57 lakh from 138 shows. By the end of its fourth weekend, it has grossed Rs 5.32 crore. Whereas Hollywood flick Joker has earned Rs 24.26 lakh from 60 shows in its third weekend to take its total tally to Rs 1.94 crore in Chennai.

English film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has earned Rs 18.15 lakh from 57 shows, Tamil flick Kaaviyaan has collected Rs 12.57 lakh from 81 shows, Tamannaah Bhatia's Petromax has made a collection of Rs 11.75 lakh from 69 shows to take its total tally to Rs 53.07 lakh and Hollywood film Zombieland 2 has raked in Rs 8.84 lakh from 45 shows in its first weekend in Chennai.

Kollywood movie Puppy has earned Rs 8.68 lakh from 51 shows to take its total collection to Rs 47.17 lakh, Hindi film has earned Rs 7.65 lakh from 33 shows to take its total to Rs 1.78 crore, Aruvam has raked in Rs 5.21 lakh from 36 shows to end its fifth weekend at Rs 40.05 lakh and Bow Bow has collected Rs 3.40 lakh from 57 shows in its first weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.