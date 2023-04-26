South actress Shriya Saran recently had to face a major oops moment. The diva was wearing a beautiful white short dress when the incident occurred. As Shriya was posing for the paparazzi, her dress was blown away by the wind. The Kabzaa actress tried to maintain her calm and pose for the shutterbugs. But, the wind kept troubling her throughout.

What went down

A video of the same has taken over the internet. Many are lauding Shriya for maintaining calm despite the oops moment. Many are urging her to do more movies as they miss seeing her on the big screen ever since the birth of her daughter.

Happily married to husband Andrei Koscheev, Shriya welcomed her baby girl, Radha in 2021. The couple chose to keep it hidden for almost a year and a half before announcing it to the world. The Drishyam actress revealed that she wanted to take her own time and spend quality time with her child before getting back to work.

Shriya on hiding her pregnancy news

"There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that," she told Pinkvilla.

By the time Shriya announced the arrival of her daughter, she had already bagged more work to continue. Something which she feared would prove as a hindrance had it announced it right after the birth of her baby girl.