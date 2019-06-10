Shriya Saran is a free-spirited person who enjoys dancing and travelling. After her marriage to Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev, the actress has been holidaying a lot and sharing clips on her social media about her adventures.

The majority of her posts were about her crazy dances. Now, yet another clip has surfaced online. One might wonder what is so special about it. For her fans, it is yet another video of her in which she is seen doing what she loves the most in the world, but for prejudiced minds, it is an "insane" act simply because of a nude portrait of a woman behind her.

It has to be noted that her husband Andrei Koscheev is also seen in the video.

Many have slammed her using strong words. "You on drugs?? Y do we always see you jumping around in public. *no offence intended* [sic]," a person wrote on Instagram.

A few feel that the actress was trying hard to be news as she doesn't have movies in her kitty. "Noo movie offers hai so kya karta hai usku malum nahi hota [sic]."

Last month, the Sivaji actress had set social media on fire by moving her hips in a bikini. The video of the dance had gone viral.

Shriya Saran seems to be having the best moments of her life as she is travelling places one after the other. After her marriage to Russian, Andrei Koscheev in 2018, the actress has apparently bid goodbye to films.

However, the actress has two films in her kitty. Karthick Naren's Naragasooran, which has Arvind Swami in the lead, and Hindi film Tadka are the films in which she has worked. Apart from these projects, she has not given nod to any movies.