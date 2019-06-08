Actress Shriya Saran, who is known for her roles in Bollywood as well as South film industry, will become a mother to a 10-year-old girl onscreen in Mythri Movies production's gripping female centric film which will be directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

Earlier too, Shriya has played the role of a mother in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, Gautamiputra Sathakarini, Gopala Gopala and others. So it was quite easy for Chandrasekhar to pick Shriya for this particular role after looking at her brilliant performances.

Even Shriya was very happy with her role and how it was shaping up in the script.

"The film's pre-production is nearing completion, and it is expected to go on floors soon," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Shriya was recently seen holidaying in Colombia along with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev. From exploring ancient artifacts and checking out new places to dancing on the beach in skimpy swimsuits, Shriya had been sharing some stunning pictures on her Instagram.