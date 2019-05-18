Shriya Saran, who considers dancing is a form of meditation, has now set internet on fire with her crazy dance in bikini. A video of the gorgeous actress moving her hips has now gone viral.

The Sivaji girl, who has donned a pink bikini with a top, dances as the face of the man in the background photo changes into a monkey. Her husband Andrei Koscheev seems to be recording the clip, while the actress enjoys the crazy dance moves.

It looks like the actress, who was recently in London with her friends, has now gone for yet another vacation with her husband. She shared the clip on her Instagram account. The video is now spreading like wildfire and has won the hearts of her fans.

Prior to this clip, Shriya Saran gave thumbs up for the trailer of upcoming Telugu film Falaknuma Das, which has Vishwaksen Naidu, Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Prashanthi Charuolingah playing the leads.

"Happy to see a wonderful trailer of @falaknumadas all the best #teammedia9 and @vishwaksen http://m.helo-app.com/s/jrvZNFw. [sic]" she posted.

Shriya Saran seems to be having her best moments of her life as she is travelling places one after the other. After her marriage to Russian, Andrei Koscheev in 2018, the actress has apparently bid goodbye to films.

However, the actress has two films in her kitty. Karthick Naren's Naragasooran, which has Arvind Swami in the lead, and Hindi film Tadka are the films in which she has worked. Apart from these projects, she has not given nod to any movies.