Shreyas Talpade's name popping up in a multi crore chit fund scam has left all his fans and followers shocked. The Golmaal actor has landed in a legal mess as he has been booked in a chit fund scam in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report in IANS, the people involved used to work for two companies - The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited.

The report stated that the agents used to lure villagers into investing into the company by promising them greater returns. However, when the legal system got the wind of it, the company shut shop and the agents vanished. Shreyas Talpade has also been alleged of being involved in the scam. However, the Welcome to Sajjanpur actor's team has called the claims untrue and baseless.

The statement

"It is deeply unfortunate that in today's world, a person's hard-earned reputation appears to be vulnerable to undue tarnishment by unfounded rumours. Recent reports alleging Mr Shreyas Talpade's involvement in fraud or misconduct are completely false, baseless and devoid of any merit whatsoever. As a public figure, Mr. Talpade, like many other celebrities, is frequently invited to various corporate and annual events, which he attends as and when possible," the statement read.

Team calls allegations "baseless"

The team has asked everyone to verify facts before making claims and also urged people to not link his name with this. The statement also assured everyone that Talpade is an honest individual who would never lose out his integrity.

The statement further said, "Needless to say, Mr. Talpade has no nexus whatsoever with any fraudulent or unlawful acts as are being alleged and/or circulated. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation and request that Mr Talpade's name be kept away from these baseless rumours. Mr Talpade is a law-abiding citizen who remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, honesty and professionalism in all of his endeavours."