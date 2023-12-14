Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after finishing his shoot for the day in Mumbai. Shreyas collapsed after the shoot and had to be urgently taken to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West. Reports state that the Golmaal 3 actor was fine throughout the day while shooting for Welcome to the Jungle. Shreyas reportedly even shot for some action sequences.

What went down

Talpade went back home after the shoot where he complained of not feeling well to his wife. She took him to the hospital but he reportedly collapsed on the way. "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way," HT quoted a source.

All about Welcome to the Jungle

The hospital too confirmed that Shreyas was admitted and his health update was awaited. Shreyas is one of the most critically acclaimed faces of Hindi and Marathi cinema. He has done some notable work in films like Iqbal, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Dor, Om Shanti Om and many more. Shreyas was shooting for Welcome To The Jungle that has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and many others.

This is a developing story.