Renowned actor Tejaswini Kolhapure has time and again proved her mettle as an actor in various films. Tejaswini was lauded for her performance in Hansal Mehta's Scoop which was released on 2nd June and is streaming on Netflix. After showing her effervescent performances on TV, and in films, OTT Tejaswini garnered accolades for her recent English play "The Graduate" which is based on the movie The Graduate, wherein she is essaying the character of Mrs Robinson.

Tejaswini is the youngest sister of Shivangi Kolhapure (wife of Shakti Kapoor) and Padmini Kolhapure and mausi (aunt) of Shraddha Kapoor. She is the niece of singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Tejaswini Kolhapure spoke about her English play, films, OTT, if she will share screen space with her niece Shraddha Kapoor and more.

Tell me in detail about your English play "The Graduate". As the medium is about live performance does it give you instant feedback that next time the performance will be a little more power-packed?

Tejaswini: Yes of course... live performances give instant feedback and the next show becomes different.

You have been in this industry for decades how has the industry changed and what kind of roles you would like to do in films?

Tejaswini: Things have opened up more work for different actors every actor/character is important now. I would love to do an out-and-out negative role.

You have worked with so many actors any actor that you want to work with again?

Tejaswini: I would love to work with KK Menon, Manoj Bajpai, Amitabh Bachchan.

What is your take on Gen Z stars the new age actors do you think looks and appearances are only important as compared to talent?

Tejaswini: I think that it has to be a full package.

Who is your favourite actor?

Tejaswini: Shraddha, of course, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Varma

From plays to singing to films to TV to OTT you have done it all! Amongst all these mediums one is creatively satisfying for you as an actor.

Tejaswini: As an actor, theatre is definitely satisfying but OTT and cinema have their audience reach hence the charm is different!

Shraddha Kapoor is your niece and she is one the most loved actors, during her initial days or even now does she ask you for advice?

Tejaswini: It's mutual but not always

Can we see you and Shraddha Kapoor share screen space anytime soon?

Tejaswini: That would be wonderful...

Are any other plays lined up?

Tejaswini: Currently only "The Graduate".