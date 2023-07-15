Bollywood actor Sunny Leone started her career in the US adult film industry in the early 2000s. She later quit the industry and relocated to Mumbai in 2011. She made her first big appearance in Bigg Boss 5. She then was part of several item numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Laila Main Laila (Raees), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Laila Teri Le Legi (Shootout at Wadala).

Recently, Sunny's film Kennedy helmed by Anurag Kashyap premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival recently, received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Grand Lumiere Theatre wherein she shined as an actor and performed keeping behind her glam avatar.

Recently during a podcast, Sunny opened up about her journey in the adult film industry.

Sunny in conversation with BeerBiceps talks about fame, Taboo, Love, transformation & Motherhood

She said, "The best part (of my adult film career) was that I worked with the best of the best companies. When I mean the best, I can only compare it to the Dharmas and the Yash Rajs here. It was Vivid, it was Penthouse. And that's just something that materialised as time went by. I read every contract. So that the companies that were hiring me got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. I made sure that I was never being taken advantage of. Maybe seeing some other girls' success and how fast it worked and I had to work harder because I worked at a very slow pace and I wasn't into some of the things that were happening around me or that wasn't the step I wanted to take at that moment. But that has been my entire life. I have always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where I want it to, but it just takes time. Even now."

Meanwhile, Kennedy is yet to announce its release date in India.