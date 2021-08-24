Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor who is the father of actress Shraddha Kapoor is known for portraying villain roles in several films. However, around 16 years back, an investigative report from India TV allegedly suggested that the actor has an antagonist face in real life too. In the sting operation, Shakti Kapoor apparently asked sexual favors from the reporter who posed as an aspiring actress.

Shakti Kapoor claimed to have slept with three top actresses

In the video, Shakti Kapoor told the reporter that he wants to love and kiss her. The actor also claimed that three top actresses in the industry have slept with him, and it helped them to climb the stairs of stardom in Bollywood.

"I want to make love to you... and if you want to come into this line (Bollywood), you have to do what I am telling you to do," said Shakti Kapoor in the video.

India TV later revealed that they conducted this sting operation to expose the casting couch in Bollywood. The news soon spread like wildfire, and Shakti Kapoor was banned from the industry by the Film and Television Producers Guild of India.

Shakti Kapoor's explanation

As the undercover operation shocked the entire film fraternity, Shakti Kapoor claimed that the video was doctored. He also added that the undercover reporter met him several times and threatened to commit suicide if he did not come to the hotel room she had booked.

After hearing his explanation, the Association of Indian Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers decided not to ban Shakti Kapoor citing that there is no proof to substantiate the allegations against the veteran actor. One week later, the Film and Television Producers Guild of India also lifted the ban imposed on the star.