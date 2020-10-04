The popping up of the names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the ongoing drugs investigation sent shockwaves across the nation.

Social media went into a tizzy and converted into a mini warzone. While many came out strongly in support of these actresses, there were many who claimed to have "seen this coming". Amid all this, let's take a look at how their families reacted.

Deepika Padukone: Nothing, absolutely nothing could come between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The most ideal couple of the industry, Ranveer has been protective and loving towards, even more than ever now.

There were reports that Ranveer Singh sat with Deepika and the team of lawyers at home while they were prepping for the expected question by NCB. Not just that, there were rumours doing the rounds that Ranveer had requested NCB to allow him to be with Deepika during the questioning owing to her anxiety issues.

Sara Ali Khan: The Pataudi girl's name dropped like a bomb during the controversy. And if Filmibeat reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan is in no mood to help Sara sail through. The report had further stated that Saif even lashed out at Amrita Singh, who was looking after Sara during her early days in the industry.

Amid all this, Saif has even left Mumbai and flown away with Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan to Delhi. Sharmila Tagore is said to have extended her support to Khan through her connections.

Shraddha Kapoor: It has been sort of a real-turned-reel moment for the Kapoors. While Shraddha Kapoor gets questioned by NCB, father Shakti Kapoor has been cast as an NCB officer in a film.

Neither Shakti Kapoor nor Shivangi Kapoor has been spotted anywhere since the controversy. The duo has not even made any comment or statement so far.