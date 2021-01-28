After a dry spell last year, this year too seems to be a year full of good news. After Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, rumour has it that Shraddha Kapoor – Rohan Shrestha might also be ready to tie-the-knot soon.

Though neither Shraddha nor Rohan has ever spoken about their relationship in public, their equation is like an open secret among fans. It was Varun's reply to photographer Rohan that has further fuelled the buzz around their marriage.

It so happened that Rohan Shrestha wished Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on Instagram. He wrote, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you're a lucky guy!" To this, Varun replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Shraddha Kapoor had dissed the wedding rumours last year saying her calendar is choc-o-bloc and has no time for marriage for the next few years. But, Varun's message to Rohan has certainly raised our eyebrows.

Varinder Chawla

Reacting to the news, Shraddha's father, Shakti Kapoor has said that he will always stand by his daughter and her choices. Shakti told TOI, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

He further said that Rohan's father, Rakesh, is a very good friend and also a family friend. He added that they have worked together on various shoots and photoshoots even before their careers had begun. Later, they also met for drinks and dinners.

Talking further about how he had said that Shraddha doesn't have time to marry Shakti said, "I maintain that, but with time, children grow and take their own decisions. Shraddha is doing so well in her career and I am extremely proud of her. She is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor (in Luv Ranjan's next), unarguably my favourite actor of today's times. Even my son Siddhanth's favourite actor is Ranbir. Shraddha will choose her partner and the time when she wants to get married, herself."