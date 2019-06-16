Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed some key details about her role in Baahubali actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho, which features the actress in a never-played-before role.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, is now making her debut in the southern industry with Saaho, which is simultaneously made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The makers have kept the details of her role under wraps, but her action-packed look featured in its promos has generated a lot of curiosity about her character in the movie.

Saaho is a mega-budget action extravaganza that is made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is scheduled for release on August 15. Two months before its release, Shraddha Kapoor has spilled the beans on her role it. She is playing a police officer, which is the first of its kind role in the Prabhas starrer.

"I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. But definitely essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one," Shraddha Kapoor told a news portal.

Shraddha Kapoor had an amazing experience during the shooting of Saaho. She added, "Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like an extension of my body. On set, if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always inquire about it. The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another thing and it's amazing that a police officer's mind is so sharp in terms of how they need to use the gun and in what situations."

Besides Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor has two other big-ticket projects in her kitty and she is seen playing the two more brand new roles in them. She will be seen as a dancer in director Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. For the first time in her career, she will essay the dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman in the movie Chhichhore, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.