The paparazzi culture, which is growing in India, has made it very difficult for celebrities to continue to have their own lives and live in the moment without being noticed. Recently, there has been a surge of fans and followers recording celebrities in public spaces without their knowledge and putting those videos online without having any proper consent or approval.

A video of Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured partner Rahul Mody has gone viral on the internet. The video had been filmed and uploaded on the internet without their prior knowledge. This has sparked controversies about the privacy of the celebrities, and Raveena Tandon, too, has publicly shared her opinion on the same.

What is the video about?

A video of Shraddha and Rahul recently went viral on social media. The video had been filmed by a flight attendant, and the rumored couple were spotted seated next to each other on the flight, chatting with one another. Many of Shraddha's fans also noticed the actress's phone wallpaper, which had a picture of her and Rahul on it. The two were also seen twinning in casual white outfits, which has also gotten netizens talking about how much in love Shraddha and Rahul are and are unknowingly exuding massive couple goals.

After the air hostess's video went viral, several media outlets shared it on their social media channels. On one such video, Raveena Tandon could not help but share her opinion regarding what she thought of the flight attendant filming Shraddha and Rahul without their consent and then putting up the video on social media without their permission.

Reacting to the video uploaded by India Forums, Raveena wrote, "This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this."

Netizens also shared their two cents on the issue. An Instagrammer wrote, "Now change the scenario. A passenger recording video of a cute air hostess. Tab tum logo ke rules aa jayenge," while another mentioned, "Airlines must train their crew members how to behave in front of the celebrities and must take a small action against this airhostess!"

A comment on the video read, "A crew member is breaching the privacy of its passenger. Don't seem to be a well-trained crew," while another wrote, "This is such a violation of their privacy. It's not a fan moment; it's someone who is seeking to monetize this video."

Just a while back, a young girl had filmed Avinash Tiwary working out at the gym without his knowledge and had similarly posted the video on social media without having his approval or permission. These recurrent incidents raise a question about whether fans and followers have forgotten that celebrities are allowed to have a life of their own away from the spotlight and that filming them without consent is not the right thing to do.

For those unversed, the rumors of Shraddha and Rahul have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Rahul is a screenwriter who is associated with Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. As per speculation, the two worked together for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar,' which starred Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor. While the rumored couple have not publicly announced anything, they have been spotted together in public quite a few times.