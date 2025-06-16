Celebrities have often complained about not having enough privacy in their lives due to how accessible their lives have become to the public. Fans now have access to their favorite star's locations, and the celebrities, too, can be spotted in and around cities like Mumbai. This often sparks the debate of whether or not actors should continue to be accessible and put their lives out there, all in front of their fans and followers. But what happens when actors are not even able to take out time for themselves and enjoy a simple workout?

Recently, Avinash Tiwary was filmed by a fan while working out at a gym without his knowledge, which sparked controversies about fans forgetting to respect the basic privacy of stars. Avinash spoke about it recently.

A fan named Arpita Thapa took to her Instagram account recently to share a reel where she took videos of Avinash working out at the gym without his prior knowledge. She captioned the reel as "Mtlb sorry @avinashtiwary15 for the sneaky clicks," and the actor had even reposted the video writing, "Wasn't part of my fitness plan."

While Avinash kept calm about it initially, netizens took great offense on behalf of the actor and called out the girl for not respecting boundaries and overstepping into Avinash's private space. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his views on the incident and what he thought of it.

Avinash said, "First of all, we do need to value each other's space, and this is what I told the girl who made that video also." Speaking about the conversation that he had with the girl in question, the actor mentioned, "She was getting a lot of bashing and I told her don't worry, don't listen to people because I know she came with love, and she is not a threat to me. But this can encourage a lot of people to do things like this."

The actor further went on to add, "I would always say that privacy is important. I didn't want somebody to make a video like that. But I told her that now that you have made it, I know it has come because of love, and I respect that. It is sweet, but it seems a slightly stupid thing to do honestly."

In terms of work, Avinash made it big in Bollywood and received immense recognition after starring in Imtiaz Ali's film 'Laila Majnu,' which marked the debut for Triptii Dimri as a female lead. The actor was last seen in 'The Mehta Boys' with Boman Irani.