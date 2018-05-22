Actor Prabhas has said Shraddha Kapoor plays an important character in Saaho.

The Telugu actor who shot to national fame with Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali series is currently shooting for Saaho, a Sujeeth directorial.

Prabhas is romancing the Bollywood actress onscreen for the first time in Saaho.

During a media interaction in Abu Dhabi, the actor stressed that every character in the movie has importance. "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in a different way. Each character doesn't just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play. For instance, Shraddha doesn't just come for a song, she plays an important character. She's one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view," Gulf News quoted him as saying.

The movie is packed with death-defying action sequences. The team is currently filming in Abu Dhabi. Hollywood's Kenny Gates is choreographing the stunts for which the preparation was started two years ago.

The stunts performed are real and the makers are not using CG to enhance the quality. "We crashed 28 cars and five trucks … It was amazing to watch because he wanted everything real, not CG. Saaho was shot in a real manner and it's something new in a long time … I even rode a bike super fast," said Prabhas.

It has to be noted that Shraddha Kapoor has performed stunts on her own.

Saaho is simultaneously being shot in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi). Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the villain in the mega-budget flick.