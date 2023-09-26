Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are now man and wife! The two got married in an extravagant ceremony in Udaipur. The pictures and videos of the couple from the wedding festivities have taken over social media. A new video of Parineeti Chopra being welcomed into the official residence of Raghav Chadha in Delhi has now grabbed eyeballs.

Many on social media have questioned Raghav and Parineeti's grand and lavish wedding when the MP has always spoken about his humble background. "Showed his annual income as 2 lakhs," wrote one user. "Poorest MP Raghav Chadha," another user commented. "Aam Aadmi," a social media user commented.

"Chadha ji were you this rich before or after joining AAP?" asked another social media user. "Atleast should have bought his own house, govt house is never own home," one of the comments read. "That's Aam Aadmi party for you," another one of the comments read. "Why do they have Punjab police in Delhi?" was one more comment. "Flop actress and flop MP," wrote a user.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Parineeti wrote while sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony.