So, I've been testing the OnePlus 13s for the last few days, and its camera doesn't just take photos—it captures moments with clarity, colour, and character. What stood out most was its consistency and responsiveness in changing light and subjects. Check out the watermark in the images to understand the specifics of the shot.

From framing a wide cityscape, punching in for a 2x zoom portrait, or shooting quick-moving gestures, the camera delivered crisp, punchy results with a well-balanced dynamic range. The shutter speed is fast and accurate, making it easy to freeze action.

Every shot felt deliberate, not rushed or missed.

In low light and night settings, performance held strong. The night mode doesn't go overboard with processing — instead, it retains natural ambience while lifting detail in the shadows. Indoor shots in warm lighting came out especially well, with colours that felt true to life and textures that held up under closer inspection.

Then there's the 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus (the only feature I can talk about since OnePlus has confirmed it), and it may just be the quiet highlight. Selfies are sharp, flattering, and composed with depth — especially when using the 2x zoom for a more portrait-like perspective. In indoor settings, the retouching is evident.

More photo samples here:

So what do you think of these raw images shot on OnePlus 13s. The official launch of the OnePlus 13s in India is slated for June 5, which is when I'll be able to talk in depth about what the phone truly has to offer. Until then, stay tuned.