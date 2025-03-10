OnePlus takes pride in its phones' design and one of the things that make OnePlus phones stand out is the signature Alert Slider. The fact that Alert Slider is mentioned in this headline should be enough reason to worry and your worries are justified. The day you've feared has finally come and it looks like OnePlus is killing the Alert Slider.

Pete Lau has shared a bold shift in the brand's design philosophy—one that is bound to spark debate. The beloved Alert Slider is being phased out, but don't grab your pitchforks just yet. Pete has a plan.

End of an era or...

For nearly a decade, the Alert Slider has been a OnePlus staple, letting users switch between sound profiles in a simple, and effective manner. In fact, it has become a defining part of the brand's identity. But as Lau explains, the question that lingered was: Can it do more?

That question led to three years of internal discussions, debates, and reimagining what this button could become. And get ready for a new customizable Smart Button that'll redefine OnePlus functionality.

But why risk it?

Lau knows removing the Alert Slider from the OnePlus 10T was a misstep and fans weren't happy about it. This time, however, OnePlus isn't removing functionality but evolving it into something more adaptable and intelligent.

The evolution wasn't without a challenge. As Lau explains, the Alert Slider, in its traditional form, was hardware-locked. It couldn't be programmed for different actions, and users had long been asking for more customization. OnePlus thought it was high time to expand its functionality while optimizing the device's internal structure for better performance.

Smart Button enters chat

The new Smart Button aims to be more than just a replacement—it's an intelligent, customizable button that adapts to user needs. So, another iPhone-inspired Action Button? Well, details remain scarce, but Lau reassures users that the ability to switch sound profiles without unlocking the phone is staying intact.

Additionally, the new design allows OnePlus to free up space inside the device, refine layouts, and make structural improvements without compromising on usability.

"We truly believe this is the right step forward," Lau states, urging the community to help shape the Smart Button's future with feedback.

With the next flagship on the horizon, the real test will be in how well this button integrates into daily use.