OnePlus is back at it again, refining its flagship formula with the OnePlus 13—a phone that ditches the gimmicks in favor of real, everyday usability. This time, it's not just about raw power but a more mature and refined experience. A sharper display, a more capable camera system, and a beefier battery make it clear that OnePlus isn't here to play second fiddle. But is it enough to justify the upgrade? Let's find out.

OnePlus 13 comes in three configurations. The base model, 12GB+256GB, is priced at Rs 69,999, the 16GB+512GB model costs Rs 76,999, and the top tier (currently unavailable) is priced at Rs 89,999. While you can pick the OnePlus 13 in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn, we got the white hue for review.

In our first impressions of the OnePlus 13, we promptly noted that this flagship sets the tone for 2025's flagship race. Now, we've reviewed the OnePlus 13 and read on to know if it truly sets the bar high for other flagships coming this year.

Design

OnePlus blends minimalism with a bit of personality, carrying the signature look that OnePlus is famous for. In a favorable move, OnePlus 13 ditched curved display, bringing back flat-edged design that feels more premium and sturdy in hand. The aluminum frame is particularly refined, the back panel is sleek, and the camera module now feels more integrated rather than an afterthought.

Gone are the days of the sandstone textures and glossy finishes that smudged within seconds. The matte-finished glass not only looks premium but keeps fingerprints at bay, especially in the Arctic Dawn variant we got for review. Finally, OnePlus sticks to its identity with the alert slider, which has now engraved an mark of itself in the design aspect of OnePlus flagships.

Overall, OnePlus 13 sure takes a notch up with the 13's design, maintaining that flagship aura and attention to detail that OnePlus has become known for over the years.

Display

At first glance, the 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display is a stunner. OnePlus has nailed the balance between high brightness (peaking at 4500 nits) and vibrant colors. Scrolling through the UI is silky smooth, thanks to the 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and watching content on HDR-supported platforms is a treat.

OnePlus has also stepped up its outdoor visibility, making it significantly easier to use under direct sunlight. It's not just a good display—it's one of the best in the flagship category, comfortably standing alongside the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 + OxygenOS = Speed

Performance has never been a weak spot for OnePlus, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ensures that continues. The phone handles everything from high-end gaming to heavy multitasking without breaking a sweat. OxygenOS remains clean, snappy, and optimized, with minimal bloatware, making the experience fluid.

OnePlus 13 is also one of the few phones that truly keeps thermals under control. Whether it's Genshin Impact or intensive video rendering, the phone rarely gets uncomfortably warm. Pair that with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, and it's evident that OnePlus isn't leaving any power on the table.

The OxygenOS is loaded with some interesting features that come handy in day-to-day tasks. There's O+ app that makes OnePlus to iPhone sharing as easy as AirDrop. Though it takes some time getting both devices on the same network, once paired, sharing of files of all sorts is seamless. Then there's AI, but OnePlus doesn't fall for all the hype; rather, it chooses to give the core features its focus. One must take a look at the new themes offered in the OxygenOS to truly appreciate the level of customisation the company offers to keep things fresh.

OnePlus AI basically integrates Google Gemini and Circle to Search, has an improved on-device search feature for better file discovery, and a smarter Notes app that refines, expands, or condenses user input using machine learning. The AI-powered translation feature performs competently but lacks innovation. In short, OnePlus 13's AI features aren't headline-worthy, but they are there on basis of pure practicality, which is a good thing.

Camera

OnePlus has made significant improvements to the camera system. The 50MP primary sensor, co-engineered with Hasselblad, delivers crisp details, accurate colors, and a solid dynamic range. The periscope telephoto lens (3x optical, 120x digital zoom) brings OnePlus into serious zoom territory, while the ultrawide sensor does its job well.

However, low-light performance is still an area where OnePlus has room to grow, but it has been improved compared to the predecessors to deliver optimum results. Portrait mode, though improved, occasionally struggles with subject separation in tricky lighting.

That said, the 4K Dolby Vision video recording is a game-changer for content creators, offering richer colors and better stabilization.

Take a look at some of the camera samples below:

Battery

OnePlus continues to dominate the charging game. The 5,400mAh battery ensures that even power users won't need a midday top-up. But what truly sets it apart is the 100W wired charging, which takes the phone from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes.

Wireless charging is finally back, and this time it supports 50W fast wireless charging, making it one of the fastest wirelessly charging phones on the market. While Samsung and Apple are still playing it safe with their 25W and 15W charging speeds, OnePlus is racing ahead. It gives OnePlus an edge in practical day-to-day use.

Verdict: Should You Buy It?

OnePlus 13 is the brand's most complete flagship yet. A stunning display, blazing-fast performance, improved cameras, and class-leading charging speeds make it a compelling option. It refines everything OnePlus fans love while fixing past shortcomings.

For those looking for speed, power, and all-day battery in a clean flagship experience, the OnePlus 13 is hard to ignore.

Pros:

Stunning display Powerful chipset Incredible charging speeds Refined design

Cons:

Low-light camera can be better Software updates lag behind Samsung & Google

Who should buy it? Anyone looking for a flagship phone without breaking the bank, still wants fast performance, a great display, and next-level charging speeds.