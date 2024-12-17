OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 series, and a new variant of its flagship earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, on January 7. This announcement comes as the company celebrates its 11th anniversary. OnePlus 13 series is expected to feature a slim design, an elegant camera layout following the golden ratio, and three stunning new colourways: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean.

OnePlus 13 Series

The Midnight Ocean variant is going to be the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious hand feel while providing desirable resistance to corrosion and scratches. The Arctic Dawn colourway introduces an industry-first surface-based glass coating, for a comfortable, silky smooth touch and a fingerprint-resistant surface.

OnePlus 13 series is going to be powered by the newly-released OxygenOS 15, known for its advanced AI features designed to deliver a lighter, smarter, and smoother experience. These AI enhancements are applied across key areas of the devices, simplifying daily interactions, boosting productivity.

AI and OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Key highlights include Intelligent Search, letting you search across your local files using natural prompts, so that you don't have to open the file one by one, or read a long file yourself, and AI-powered photography tools, enhancing everyday tasks.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will also come in an elegant Sapphire Blue colorway, complementing the OnePlus 13 Midnight Ocean. The Buds Pro 3 will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 Series, offering seamless convenience for everyday communication and office tasks.

As the OnePlus 13 series launch approaches, it also marks a significant milestone for OnePlus—its 11th anniversary. This anniversary celebrates the Never Settle spirit that has defined the brand since its inception and its strong community.