OnePlus has announced the launch of the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA). Now in its fifth year, the competition runs from February 7 to June 30, 2025. It invites mobile photography enthusiasts worldwide to showcase their creativity and passion for photography. The theme for this year's awards is Make the Moment, inspired by the iconic first moon landing captured by Hasselblad. The theme aims to celebrate the fleeting beauty of everyday life by turning it into timeless works of art.

The competition is divided into three categories: Movement, Night and Low Light, and Faces. The Movement category invites photographers to capture the essence of motion, from the energy of speed and adventure to the subtle moments of everyday life.

The Night and Low Light category showcases the magic of the world after dark, highlighting vibrant cityscapes, starlit skies, and dynamic low-light scenes.

Lastly, the Faces category invites participants to capture the emotions and stories behind every face, turning portraits into powerful expressions of life.

Emily Dai, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at OnePlus, expressed the company's belief in empowering users to create and share memorable moments with their smartphone cameras. She stated that the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards are a testament to the endless possibilities of mobile photography and the global creativity it inspires. The competition is building a gallery of stories and emotions that transcend borders and connect us all.

Harisanker Sasikumar, the 2024 OPA winner, shared his experience, stating that winning the awards was a massive milestone for him. It served as a reminder to keep pushing his creative boundaries and motivated him to explore new ideas and stay curious. He encouraged everyone participating in the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards to embrace their unique vision, keep experimenting, and most importantly, have fun with it.

The 2025 OPA is open to all smartphone users, celebrating creativity with inclusivity and generous rewards. The competition includes two groups: the OnePlus Group, exclusive to OnePlus users, and the Public Group, accessible to all smartphone users worldwide. The judging panel features OnePlus founder Pete Lau, Hasselblad ambassadors, and renowned photographers.

The top winner will receive $10,000, while all winners will be awarded the flagship OnePlus 13 and potential collaboration opportunities with OnePlus. Winning entries and photographers' stories will be showcased on global platforms like OnePlus and 500px, offering participants worldwide exposure and community engagement.

Why OnePlus 13 is perfect for the contest?

OnePlus 13, in partnership with Hasselblad, introduces significant upgrades in mobile photography, empowering photographers of all levels to capture moments like never before. With its flagship triple-camera system, the OnePlus 13 ensures versatility, clarity, and image quality. Innovative features, such as the Dual Exposure Algorithm for dynamic, fast-moving scenes, Night Mode for vibrant low-light shots, and Portrait Mode for stunning, professional-quality portraits, make it the perfect tool for capturing Movement, Night, and Faces.

The evolution of smartphone cameras has been incredible, with AI playing a transformative role. AI algorithms are enhancing image processing, optimizing settings, and democratizing photography for users of all skill levels. Scene detection, object recognition, and noise reduction are some of the areas where AI is making a significant impact. The OnePlus 13's AI Telephoto function, for instance, kicks in from 10x zoom, demonstrating the power of AI in enhancing smartphone photography.