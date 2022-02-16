We have heard and talked much about the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras. The all-new triple camera setup might look the same as on its predecessor, but there's so much more to explore - thanks to the improved sensors.

iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max sport triple camera setup, featuring a 77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an ultra-wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture and a wide camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture. These new sensors are significantly improved in low-light performance and it's evident from the photos we've captured using the iPhone 13 Pro.

The new Wide camera has 1.9 µm pixels and f/1.5 aperture and it ensured there's lesser, in some cases none, noise. To top it all off is the celebrated sensor-shift OIS, which is a boon for those who use the iPhone for video recording.

Now, the Ultra-Wide camera, which has an f/1.8 aperture, allows more light and improves low-light performance. And finally, the 77mm telephoto camera with its 3x optical zoom makes sure you get great shots from a distance. It works on portrait mode as well as macro, and you'll only learn its benefit in real-world scenarios. All three sensors combined, the iPhone 13 Pro easily has the best camera setup.

In order to give you a taste of what the iPhone 13 Pro camera is truly capable of, check out the 60 photos we've captured using Apple's latest flagship.

Photo Gallery: Slideshow

We observed the iPhone 13 Pro's impressive capabilities to reduce noise in low-light shots and even add richer tones and natural colours. Even in extremely low light conditions, one portrait shot by the beach in Goa managed to capture excellent details without any noise. The same result from iPhone 12 Pro Max showed just how improved the 13 Pro cameras are. In low-lights, the blacks are maintained at dark tones, that too without noise. In case of wide-angle shots, low-light results were not the best, but managed to deliver decent images.