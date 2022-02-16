Lets talk about iPhone 13 Pro cameras and whats so great about them Close
Lets talk about iPhone 13 Pro cameras and what's so great about them

We have heard and talked much about the iPhone 13 Pro's cameras. The all-new triple camera setup might look the same as on its predecessor, but there's so much more to explore - thanks to the improved sensors.

iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max sport triple camera setup, featuring a 77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an ultra-wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture and a wide camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture. These new sensors are significantly improved in low-light performance and it's evident from the photos we've captured using the iPhone 13 Pro.

The new Wide camera has 1.9 µm pixels and f/1.5 aperture and it ensured there's lesser, in some cases none, noise. To top it all off is the celebrated sensor-shift OIS, which is a boon for those who use the iPhone for video recording.

Now, the Ultra-Wide camera, which has an f/1.8 aperture, allows more light and improves low-light performance. And finally, the 77mm telephoto camera with its 3x optical zoom makes sure you get great shots from a distance. It works on portrait mode as well as macro, and you'll only learn its benefit in real-world scenarios. All three sensors combined, the iPhone 13 Pro easily has the best camera setup.

In order to give you a taste of what the iPhone 13 Pro camera is truly capable of, check out the 60 photos we've captured using Apple's latest flagship. 

Photo Gallery: Slideshow

1/60
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide close-upIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra-wide / low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide / outdoorIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra-wide close-upIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-light / WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-light / Ultra WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide cameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Portrait - High-light key monoIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide / low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra WideIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide cameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Portrait shot in dark ambience with Night modeIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Selfie camera with High-Key Light Mono post-editIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide camera (evening shot)IBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Shot against sunlight / Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Portrait / testing focusIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Zoom shotIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor / low-lightIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor, Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Night shotIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide for closeupIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Details in Ultra-Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: PortraitIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Low light with ambient lighting in Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Ultra Wide cameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Front Camera Portrait modeIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Front CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: MacroIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: MacroIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: MacroIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: MacroIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor / Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor / Wide CameraIBT
  • iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor / Wide Camera
    iPhone 13 Pro camera sample: Indoor / Wide CameraIBT

We observed the iPhone 13 Pro's impressive capabilities to reduce noise in low-light shots and even add richer tones and natural colours. Even in extremely low light conditions, one portrait shot by the beach in Goa managed to capture excellent details without any noise. The same result from iPhone 12 Pro Max showed just how improved the 13 Pro cameras are. In low-lights, the blacks are maintained at dark tones, that too without noise. In case of wide-angle shots, low-light results were not the best, but managed to deliver decent images. 

