Apple finally introduced the all-new iPhone 13 series, comprising of the ever-so-powerful Pro models with advanced cameras, super-fast chips, lasting battery and more. Here we are diving deep into the cameras of the new flagships, which Apple claims are the biggest advancement made in its camera system.

For those unaware, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max sport triple camera setup, featuring a 77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an ultra wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture and wide camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture. According to Apple, the new sensors massively improve low-light performance. But there's more to the humble triple camera setup than meets the eye.

Pro cameras for Pro iPhones

Apple claims the new camera setup is better and more advanced. If the virtual presentation was anything to go by, the iPhone-maker might have outdone itself. Here's why:

The new Wide camera has 1.9 µm pixels and f/1.5 aperture, which guarantees lower noise in pictures shot in low light. In fact, Apple says the low-light performance is almost 2x better than its predecessors. Apple has retained its celebrated sensor-shift OIS, which makes all the difference in the videos shot using the new iPhones.

Apple's Ultra Wide camera has an f/1.8 aperture, which also allows more light. Apple says it brings a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments. But the one camera feature Apple has missed all these years is also here with the new iPhone Pro models, and it's macro photography, which lets you close in on your subjects at just 2cm distance while capturing great details. It's not a feature we missed, but the fact that macro is supported on Slo-Mo and Time-lapse modes makes all the difference.

As for the 77mm Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom lets you really bring out those portraits to life. Apple has generously added its night mode to all three lenses, so all those noisy pictures are a thing of the past.

In a first, Apple brings an interesting Cinematic mode, which truly brings out the cinematographer inside you. The rack focus works like a charm as it automatically (and smartly) shifts focus like a professional filmmaker. The Pro iPhones also allow users to change the focus after the video has been shot, so you don't have to regret any moment. Above all, the Cinematic mode records in Dolby Vision HDR, which is enabled by Apple's all-new 5nm A15 Bionic.

Finally, Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro brings new photographic styles that apply different adjustments across scenes and subject types. This allows you to set your favourite visual effect and maintain the same across shots.