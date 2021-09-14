Apple fan or not, today's an important day for the tech industry as the Cupertino tech giant unveils the next iPhone series. In just a few hours, the new iPhone 13 series will be launched alongside the new Watch 7 series. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is once again holding this year's event online in a bid to avoid a massive gathering.
Apple's event is going to be live-streamed for the world to watch, just like last year. During the event, Apple is likely to launch four new iPhones, a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple may also launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.
Where to watch Apple event live?
Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST. Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities:
|City
|Time
|Time-Zone
|Cupertino (U.S.A- California)
|Tuesday, September 14, 10:00:00
|PDT
|San Francisco (U.S.A. â€" California)
|Tuesday, September 14, 10:00:00
|PDT
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Tuesday, September 14, 13:00:00
|EDT
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Tuesday, September 14, 13:00:00
|EDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil â€" Rio de Janeiro)
|Tuesday, September 14, 14:00:00
|BRT
|London (United Kingdom â€" England)
|Tuesday, September 14, 17:00:00
|GMT
|Paris (France)
|Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00
|CET
|Berlin (Germany)
|Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00
|CET
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00
|CET
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00
|CET
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Tuesday, September 14, 19:00:00
|SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Tuesday, September 14, 20:00:00
|MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Tuesday, September 14, 21:00:00
|GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Tuesday, September 14, 22:00:00
|PKT
|New Delhi (India - Delhi)
|Tuesday, September 14, 22:30:00
|IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 00:00:00
|WIB
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00
|CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00
|HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00
|SGT
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00
|CST
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 02:00:00
|KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 02:00:00
|JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Wednesday, Sept 15, 04:00:00
|AEDT
Apple is streaming the event live on its website. [Watch here]
[Note: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]