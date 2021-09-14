Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review Close
Apple fan or not, today's an important day for the tech industry as the Cupertino tech giant unveils the next iPhone series. In just a few hours, the new iPhone 13 series will be launched alongside the new Watch 7 series. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is once again holding this year's event online in a bid to avoid a massive gathering.

Apple's event is going to be live-streamed for the world to watch, just like last year. During the event, Apple is likely to launch four new iPhones, a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple may also launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

Apple event 2021
Apple Event 2021Apple

Where to watch Apple event live?

Apple Event will commence 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST. If you're in India, you can live-stream the event at 10:30 p.m. IST. Below are the timings for Apple Event in different cities:

City Time Time-Zone
Cupertino (U.S.A- California) Tuesday, September 14, 10:00:00 PDT
San Francisco (U.S.A. â€" California) Tuesday, September 14, 10:00:00 PDT
New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, September 14, 13:00:00 EDT
Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, September 14, 13:00:00 EDT
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil â€" Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, September 14, 14:00:00 BRT
London (United Kingdom â€" England) Tuesday, September 14, 17:00:00 GMT
Paris (France) Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00 CET
Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00 CET
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00 CET
Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, September 14, 18:00:00 CET
Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, September 14, 19:00:00 SAST
Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, September 14, 20:00:00 MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, September 14, 21:00:00 GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, September 14, 22:00:00 PKT
New Delhi (India - Delhi) Tuesday, September 14, 22:30:00 IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, Sept 15, 00:00:00 WIB
Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00 CST
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00 HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00 SGT
Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, Sept 15, 01:00:00 CST
Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, Sept 15, 02:00:00 KST
Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, Sept 15, 02:00:00 JST
Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, Sept 15, 04:00:00 AEDT

Apple is streaming the event live on its website. [Watch here]

[Note: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).]

