Apple's fall event had the fans at the edge of their seats. The all-new iPhones, iPads, and the new Watch Series has enthusiasts all excited about getting their hands on the new devices. If you think you missed something about your favourite new Apple product, you've come to the right place.

Here's a quick look at all the new Apple products - right from iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series, and the new iPads.

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini

The display is 28% brighter The notch is evidently smaller There's a bigger battery Five new colours A15 Bionic based on 5nm architecture Larger camera sensor allows 47% more light Offers sensor Shift OIS Incredible new Cinematic Mode with Rack Focusing works impressively Comes in 128/256/512GB storage models

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max

The displays are brighter, but what's better is the ProMotion (10Hz-120Hz) The notch shrunk 20% Bigger batteries last you longer than the iPhone 12 Pro models A15 Bionic with 5-Core GPU is a powerhouse Ultrawide with macro capable of capturing details at close range The 77mm Telephoto with 3x optical zoom Cinematic mode with Post Focus Change gives you an edge in shooting videos ProRes Video coming soon Offers storage up to 1TB

Apple Watch Series 7

The bezels are now 40% thinner The display gets 70% brighter Indoors Bigger display allows for new QuickPath Keyboard More durability with crack resistant display, IPX Dust/WR50 Water Resistant There's faster charging with USB-C Cable Watch 7 comes in 5 Aluminium, 3 Stainless Steel, 2 Titanium Colours

Meet new iPads

iPad 2021

Powered by A13 Bionic Sports 12MP Ultra Wide Camera with Centre Stage feature Features TrueTone Display Supports first-gen Apple Pencil Runs iPad OS 15 Updated ISP (Image Signal Processor) Comes in Space Grey/Silver

iPad mini