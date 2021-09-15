Apple's fall event had the fans at the edge of their seats. The all-new iPhones, iPads, and the new Watch Series has enthusiasts all excited about getting their hands on the new devices. If you think you missed something about your favourite new Apple product, you've come to the right place.
Here's a quick look at all the new Apple products - right from iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series, and the new iPads.
iPhone 13 Series
iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini
- The display is 28% brighter
- The notch is evidently smaller
- There's a bigger battery
- Five new colours
- A15 Bionic based on 5nm architecture
- Larger camera sensor allows 47% more light
- Offers sensor Shift OIS
- Incredible new Cinematic Mode with Rack Focusing works impressively
- Comes in 128/256/512GB storage models
iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max
- The displays are brighter, but what's better is the ProMotion (10Hz-120Hz)
- The notch shrunk 20%
- Bigger batteries last you longer than the iPhone 12 Pro models
- A15 Bionic with 5-Core GPU is a powerhouse
- Ultrawide with macro capable of capturing details at close range
- The 77mm Telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- Cinematic mode with Post Focus Change gives you an edge in shooting videos
- ProRes Video coming soon
- Offers storage up to 1TB
Apple Watch Series 7
- The bezels are now 40% thinner
- The display gets 70% brighter Indoors
- Bigger display allows for new QuickPath Keyboard
- More durability with crack resistant display, IPX Dust/WR50 Water Resistant
- There's faster charging with USB-C Cable
- Watch 7 comes in 5 Aluminium, 3 Stainless Steel, 2 Titanium Colours
Meet new iPads
iPad 2021
- Powered by A13 Bionic
- Sports 12MP Ultra Wide Camera with Centre Stage feature
- Features TrueTone Display
- Supports first-gen Apple Pencil
- Runs iPad OS 15
- Updated ISP (Image Signal Processor)
- Comes in Space Grey/Silver
iPad mini
- Has a larger 8.3" Display with smaller bezels and same compact design
- Main camera sports a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera with Centre Stage
- Sports USB-C Port for charging
- Faster CPU and GPU for seamless performance
- TouchID integrated in the top button
- Comes in four colours
- Supports second Gen Apple Pencil Support