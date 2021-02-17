In Supaul district of Bihar a grocery shop owner was gunned down for refusing to give paan masala worth Rs 20 on credit. The victim was identified as Mithilesh, the younger son of the grocery shop owner.

According to initial information, Ajit Kumar, an accused goon picked up a fight with the deceased's father on Sunday when he was refused paan masala on credit.

Ajit returned to the grocery shop the next day along with his accomplices on a motorcycle. At that time, the younger son of the shop owner was manning the shop in his father's absence.

This time Ajit picked up a fight with the shop owner's son and later took out a pistol and shot him dead. The killer has fled from the crime scene by the time the deceased's elder brother rushed to the shop.

"My younger brother was shot dead. I was also nearby and by the time I reached the shop, the assailants had escaped," said the elder brother of deceased Mithilesh Kumar.

Triveniganj Police later reached the spot and began investigation in the case. Police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the killers. "We have identified the assailants and raids are being carried out in the area to nab the culprits," said Sheikh Hassan, SDM of Supaul.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, a 60-year-old farmer was killed in Supaul and the police are still looking out for the person who escaped the scene immediately.