An unidentified terrorist was killed in a shootout with security forces on Monday morning in Shopian district in Kashmir.

The terrorist body was recovered from Khojpura area after the shootout involving a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Rashtriya Rifles.

Encounter underway

The CRPF official said that the number of terrorists present when the shootout began following a tip-off was yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of the south Kashmir district on Monday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited

(Details awaited)