The Jammu and Kashmir High Court sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by a resident of the UT's Budgam regarding the evacuation of students and other persons from J&K from coronavirus-hit Iran.

The High Court also directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure the creation of proper isolation and quarantine facilities besides testing laboratories for prevention of the novel coronavirus disease.

The bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal made the Secretaries of the Ministries of External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and Civil Aviation, J&K and Ladakh's Chief Secretaries and Commissioners, and Secretaries of Health and Medical Education Departments respondents in the plea.

According to the directions, the Ministries of External Affairs, Health and Civil Aviation are required through the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran and their offices, to ensure availability of the required materials including masks, medication and essential commodities including food etc. to all Indians, especially students, who are stated to be stranded there.

They will further identify the protocol to be followed, examine the mode to forthwith implement the same and take steps for the evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Iran.

HC directs J&K and Ladakh to ensure proper facilities for isolation

The High Court directed the administrations of J&K and Ladakh to identify and ensure the creation of proper facilities for isolation and quarantine in the government and private sector, testing laboratories as well as availability of the health care and medication for prevention of the Covid-19 disease and treatment of the persons infected/carrying the infection.

They were further directed to take immediate steps for acquisition of and to ensure availability in sufficient numbers and quantity of N-95 (or any other recommended) masks, for the public and separation kits for all medical personnel and staff.

The High Court directed the respondents to file a status report on or before March 12, which has been listed as the next date of hearing.