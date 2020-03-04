In a recent coronavirus development in India, an Army officer has been admitted to the isolation ward of a military hospital at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, March 3 for suspected exposure to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, 15 Italian tourists have been tested positive for the virus in India.

Dr Santosh Sisodia, district in-charge of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, stated that the 32-year-old officer returned on February 25 from Tehran in Iran, and was admitted to hospital following complaints of sore throat.

Sisodia further added that the officer's condition is getting better and he is being kept under medical observation in an isolation ward. His blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further testing.

As far as coronavirus cases in Iran goes; the country announced that 11 more people had died due to the deadly virus and the total toll rose to 77. Total cases of the COVID-19 in Iran are 2,336, according to Tuesday reports.

Italian tourists tested positive under observation

The Italian tourists tested positive are presently at the quarantine ward and under observation at a hospital in Delhi. The doctors stated that we need to take precautions rather than showing panic. Doctors stated that soap and water should be used to wash hands often and alcohol-based sanitizers should be used to clean hands.

With Italy reporting a steep rise in the coronavirus infection, a 27-year-old woman, who was studying in Italy, was also admitted to Indore's state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital for the past two days for suspected exposure to COVID-19 virus. However, according to the hospital sources; her tests are negative.

Other COVID-19 cases

Italy has reported 1,700 cases of coronavirus and the death toll due to the same has gone up to 52 and Italy is the worst affected country in Europe. Recently, samples of four people from Bulandshar have been sent for testing as they had come in contact with one of the infected patients in Delhi.

About 87 people returning from Iran are under observation in Gujarat and experts suggest that 40 to 70 per cent people around the world will be hit by the virus.